SLC musical theatre students present 'New Faces 2023'

St. Lawrence College's Music Theatre Performance program is inviting members of the community to experience the energy of live theatrical performances at their upcoming productions of New Faces, Cabaret, and The Rocky Horror Show this March and April.

Organizers explain that New Faces is St. Lawrence College's annual production featuring first-year Music Theatre Performance students. They will be at the Brockville Arts Centre stage, with two in-person performances on Saturday, March 18th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This year, New Faces will showcase the talent of 20 first-year students performing a variety of pieces from Broadway hits such as The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Chicago, A Chorus Line, Mamma Mia!, Footloose, Dear Evan Hansen, Disney productions, and more.

Tickets are $24+HST and can be purchased from the Brockville Arts Centre box office.

"The students have been working around the clock to make New Faces the best it can be. For the first time, New Faces will include student choreography. This group has really stepped up as creative leaders and seeing it all come together has been so exciting," said Chad McNamara, the Director/Choreographer of New Faces and Professor in the Music Theatre Performance program.

St. Lawrence College's production of Cabaret will run from March 31st to April 2nd, 2023, at the Thousand Islands Playhouse in Gananoque. Tickets are available from the Thousand Islands Playhouse box office for $30 + HST and ticket fees.

While the College's production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show will be on stage at the Brockville Arts Centre for four performances from April 14th to 16th, 2023. Tickets are available from the Brockville Arts Centre box office.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray