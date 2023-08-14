SLPC prepares for spooky season with pumpkins and phantoms

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) has announced its lineup of Halloween events for the upcoming fall season. With over a decade crafting unforgettable Halloween experiences, SLPC says they are set to deliver three distinct and thrilling offerings, catering to every Halloween enthusiast.

Pumpkinferno: An Enchanting Luminary Experience:

The award-winning event Pumpkinferno returns for its 12th season at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, starting September 29th, 2023. This family-friendly attraction is described as a captivating luminary installation featuring over 7,000 handcrafted, glowing artificial pumpkins meticulously arranged along a curated self-tour path through the historic village. Attendees of all ages can expect to be immersed in a magical world of light and artistry, making Pumpkinferno an enchanting experience for everyone.

Kingston's Pumpkinferno by Kingston Pen Tours:

Additionally, this year Kingston welcomes back the beloved Pumpkinferno for its third season, and this time, it's finding a new home at Kingston Penitentiary, beginning September 29th, 2023. The limestone walls of the historic setting will provide a backdrop for this family-friendly event, offering guests a chance to explore the mesmerizing display of glowing pumpkins while enjoying the rich architecture of the site. The hand-carved pumpkins you will see at Pumpkinferno are realistic, artificial pumpkins, whose forms have been shaped from moulds of real pumpkins.

Fort Fright: Unleash Your Nightmares:

Finally, organizers say to prepare to be terrified as Fort Fright returns to Fort Henry in Kingston, transforming the 18th-century garrison and National Historic Site into one of the most spine-chilling haunted houses in North America. Back after a two-year hiatus, this terrifying immersive experience through the Fort's narrow hallways, interior ditch and tunnels offers a compelling option for those who want to venture beyond pumpkins, deep into the macabre nature of the season to find true 'Halloween spirit." The Fort Fright scare attraction presents a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters through the use of more than 50 movie-style, quality animatronics, dynamic special effects, intense sound and lighting and a large number of costumed scare actors. Fort Fright opens on September 29th and runs select evenings until October 31st.

Tickets are now available. For more information and tickets, please visit www.parks.on.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray