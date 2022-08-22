Smash and grab at electronics store in Perth, Ont.

Lanark County Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a smash-and-grab at an electronic store on Gore Street E. in Perth on August 19, 2022.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m. The person was able to break into the store and proceeded to take several items of value.

Lanark OPP is reminding residents that electronics being sold at a significant discount may not work and can lead to police involvement if it is discovered as stolen property.

If you or anyone you know has any information that may assist with the investigation, contact the Lanark County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa.