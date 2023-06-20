Smile Cookie campaign raises funds for MRI machine at Brockville General Hospital

The annual Smile Cookie campaign, organized by Tim Horton's Brockville locations, has announced they have achieved remarkable success, raising an impressive $39,826.12 in funds to support the Your Health Your Hospital MRI/Equipment campaign.

The proceeds from this initiative will be dedicated to the purchase of a vital MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital, enhancing healthcare services for the community. The Smile Cookie campaign, which took place from May 1st to May 7th, marked the second edition within a year, following the successful September 2022 campaign.

By simply purchasing these special cookies, individuals contributed to modernizing the equipment needs of Brockville General Hospital to meet the needs of the growing community.

The Hospital would like to express their deepest gratitude to the exceptional Tim Hortons staff and the volunteers from the students at TISS, volunteers at the May Court Club of Brockville, and the Friends of the Foundation, who dedicated their time and artistic talents to decorate thousands of Smile Cookies. Adding that their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm brought an extra touch of joy to the campaign, truly embodying the spirit of community support.

The Smile Cookie campaign's success would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the community. Each Smile Cookie purchased made a substantial impact in raising funds for a much-needed MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray