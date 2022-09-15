Smile Cookie returns to Kingston, Ont. next week

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will take place from September 19-25.

The iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with a pink and blue icing smile will be available at every paticipating Tim Hortons in Kingston.

Local Kingston stores will direct 100% of Smile Cookie proceeds to Kingston Health Sciences Centre's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit through the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation.

Last year, the 2021 Smile Cookie campaign raised a record-breaking $156,806 for the NICU thanks to the incredible commitment of local Tim Hortons staff and enthusiatic community support.