Smile Cookie returns to Kingston, Ont. next week
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will take place from September 19-25.
The iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with a pink and blue icing smile will be available at every paticipating Tim Hortons in Kingston.
Local Kingston stores will direct 100% of Smile Cookie proceeds to Kingston Health Sciences Centre's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit through the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation.
Last year, the 2021 Smile Cookie campaign raised a record-breaking $156,806 for the NICU thanks to the incredible commitment of local Tim Hortons staff and enthusiatic community support.
First annual Farms Open in Renfrew CountyThe Ottawa Valley Food Co-op is hosting its first Farms Open event for Renfrew County, to be held Sunday, September 18h, 2022.
60-year-old charged after suspicious incident in Brockville, Ont.A Brockville resident is facing charges after he was reported standing in a strangers driveway committing indecent acts.
41-year-old facing public intoxication charges, police sayA 41-year-old man is now facing public intoxication charges after he tried to enter a home in the north end he believed belong to his friend.
Summer Company Program celebrates four young business ownersEnterprise Renfrew County announces four ambitious and eager students who completed the Summer Company Program, in the process launching their own businesses and earning grant awards.
The Black & White Gala returns with $10,000 donation from local business ownersThe Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation thanks local owners of Pembroke's Canadian Tire for their generous donation, raising money towards the Cancer Care Campaign at this year's Black & White Gala.
Single vehicle collision sends one person to hospital with serious injuriesA pick-up truck on Bruceton Road lost control early on September 5th. OPP report the vehicle left the road and crashed into two large trees. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
OPP charge 47-year-old with three counts of sexual assault on a minorA sexual assault investigation conducted by Russell County OPP results in the arrest of a 43-year-old who now faces several charges including 3 counts of sexual assault of a minor.
Six month trafficking investigation leads to seizure of 46 firearmsA joint firearms trafficking investigation organized through the Ottawa Police Service came to a head after a traffic stop east of Prescott resulted in the seizure of 46 firearms.
New Bivalent COVID-19 booster rolloutBooking has begun for the new 'Fall Booster' of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit details vaccine eligibility and how to book your jab.