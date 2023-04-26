"Smile Cookies" return in partnership with Kemptville District Hospital

For the fourth year, Kemptville's two local Tim Hortons have partnered with the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation in support of Children's Mental Health Programs to bring back "Smile Cookies."

The iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing drawing out a smile will be available at Tim Hortons restaurants from May 1st to May 7th.

"The Smile Cookie Campaign has raised over $40, 000 for Children's Mental Health Programs across North Grenville. Thank you to Tim's owners Ingrid Kohling and Jose Salvador for their amazing support." Joanne Mavis, Executive Director, KDH Foundation.

One hundred percent of the sales of the Smile Cookies go to the Foundation. Be sure to visit a local Kemptville Tim Hortons between May 1st and May 7th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray