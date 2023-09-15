Smiths Falls man faces 20 charges as OPP execute arrest warrant in Montague Twp.

The Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit (ROPE), Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Smiths Falls Police Service, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit has arrested three individuals as the result of an ongoing investigation.

OPP explained in a release that a traffic stop was conducted on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. on Blinkhorn Lane in Montague Township. The stop was for the purpose of executing two outstanding arrest warrants.

Police say one of the three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot into a wooded area and was later located and arrested by ERT and Canine officers. Meanwhile, the other two occupants were arrested without incident and a firearm was seized from the vehicle along with drugs and cash.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Chase Lahaise from the Town of Smiths Falls was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of Schedule One substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of Schedule One substance for the purpose of trafficking - other drugs

- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

- Carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

- Failure to comply with probation order - two counts

- Mischief under $5000

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Assaulting a peace officer - two counts

- Failure to comply with a release order - other than to attend court - five counts

Additionally, the other two occupants of the vehicle were charged. 38-year-old Samantha Findley from Smiths Falls was charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order. Also charged was 32-year-old Krinda Anderson from Smiths Falls, they are facing one charge of Possession of a Schedule One Substance.

OPP says Lahaise was held for bail, while Findley and Anderson are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on October 23rd and October 30th respectively.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray