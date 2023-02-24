Smiths Falls man wanted for violent offences arrested by OPP
An individual Ontario Provincial Police say was wanted for violent offences has been located and arrested. Police explain that the 30-year-old accused was arrested on February 22nd, 2023. OPP getting assistance in the search and arrest by Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Smiths Falls Police Service.
As a result of the extensive search and investigation, Chase LaHaise from Smiths Falls has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault - two counts
- Utter threats cause death or bodily harm
- Break and enter a dwelling house
- Theft under $5000
- Mischief to property- two counts
OPP says the accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
