Smudging Ceremony unveils new Indigenous mural

A Smudging Ceremony will be held next Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Valour JK-12 School in Petawawa. The ceremony will unveil the new Indigenous mural at the school.

The mural came to fruition last spring and features some of the Indigenous families at the school.

The mural is intended to showcase the inclusivity of the school and helps represent the Indigenous presence within the building. The school says this will allow students to see themselves reflected in the building that they are learning and sharing in.

Elder Irvin Sarazin will be smudging the area, and Indigenous Education Graduation Coach Judy Ellis will say a few words.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa