SnapCab expanding Kingston, Ont. manufacturing facility

To meet the increased demand for safe, private workspaces, SnapCab has announced a plan to expand its Kingston, Ontario manufacturing facility. Responding to an influx of employees returning to work after the pandemic, Bostock is looking toward the future by planning an expansion of its Canadian facility.

This prompted a visit from Bryan Paterson, Mayor of Kingston, who toured the building with CEO and Founder Glenn Bostock, learning about the company's history, culture, and systems.

The company has chosen a builder to work on Phase 1, which is the site plan application process. An additional 18,000 square feet is projected to be built adjacent to the existing 36,000 square-foot building.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Bostock and his employees were concerned about business coming to a halt, but they redirected their energies to developing products that would be served during a pandemic. This includes office pods with the proper air filtration, pods with a window divider, separate air flow for face-to-face meetings, and solo pods to facilitate working from home.

The company also announced a medical triage pod, the SnapCab Care. The first of its kind was installed in Kingston's Covid Assessment Centre, providing privacy and focused space in a large open room.

Bostock started the company in Southeastern Pennslyvania 39 years ago, making elevator interior paneling. Over the years, he grew the company by innovating a remodeling system with interlocking panels, reducing install times to one day by adopting lean manufacturing methods. Bostock extended the interlocking panel concept and lean principles to wall paneling and office pod kits.

SnapCab maintains a large facility in Pennslyvania with 80 employees. In 2014, they opened a second facility in Kingston dedicated to manufacturing a variety of workspace products. They continue to focus on lean systems, innovation, and meeting needs.

Over the years, SnapCab has received continuous support from local agencies such as the Kingston Economic Development Corporation. The support has been key in connecting SnapCab with informative and networking opportunities. The Kingston location currently employs 43 people.

The company was recently recognized for its innovative designs with HiP honoree awards. SnapCab launched a new dedicated video-conferencing office pod called the Link, which enhances video-conferencing from the home or office.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa