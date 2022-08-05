SNC Celebrates 75 Years with 75 KM Challenge

South Nation Conservation is inviting the public to step outside and into nature at an SNC Conservation area to log 75 kilometers of outdoor activity this year!

Enjoying the outdoors can lead to lower stress levels, enhanced mood, and improved mental and physical health.

Whether you choose to hike, paddle, snowshoe, ski, roll, or walk, watershed residents and visitors are encouraged to complete the year-long challenge on their own time and at their own pace.

Participants can log their distance at any of SNC's properties or boat launch points, and will be entered into a draw to win prizes throughout the year, including a grand prize at the end of 2022 in celebration of SNC's 75th anniversary.

To commemorate this significant milestone, SNC is hosting celebratory events throughout 2022 to highlight how water resource management and stewardship of our conservation lands help contribute to a Living Natural Legacy.