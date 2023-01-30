SnoQuest scavenger hunt in Downtown Pembroke

Downtown Pembroke is launching a new winter activity, titled the Downtown SnoQuest. The event is happening Saturday, February 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. SnoQuest is a scavenger hunt that will have participants solve clues to lead them to businesses throughout the Downtown Pembroke. Once they arrive at the business they will have to locate a hidden clue, complete a challenge or answer trivia questions to continue.

Teams will be timed and the quest will take about 45 to 60 mins to complete. Organizers will also award prizes to the fastest team, best team name and best-dressed team, each team will also receive a swag bag with some downtown goodies. The cost to participate is $10.00 per team with up to 4 people per team. Organizers say the Quest is recommended for participants 8 years old and up.

Teams that would like to sign up can do so at www.downtownpembroke.ca. Registration closes on February 1st. For more info call or email the Pembroke Business Improvement Area at 613-629-5555 or pbia@downtownpembroke.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray