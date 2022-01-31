SnoSpree festivities begin today for the city of Pembroke

The City of Pembroke has announced a line-up of festivities for SnoSpree, the city's annual winter festival.

SnoSpree officially begins today, Jan. 31, marking the beginning of a weeklong Winter's Biggest Fan Contest. The City of Pembroke says they want to see your backyard rink, snow sculpture, ice fishing shack, favourite sliding hill, or whatever you love to do in the winter months. Pictures or videos can be submitted to recreation@pembroke.ca or directly to The City of Pembroke on Facebook. The winners will be eligible for a variety prizes.

Also beginning Jan. 31, snowshoe renters could find a golden ticket on a pair of snowshoes. The person who finds the golden ticket will win the pair of snow shoes they rent.

The SnoSpree begins in-person activities on Feb. 2 with a free skating event.

A full schedule of the events and to register for winter activities, visit pembroke.ca or call the recreation department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501.

The event runs Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2022.