Snow Angels Community Initiative returns to Pembroke

The City of Pembroke has announced the return of the Snow Angels Community Initiative.

The initiative matches volunteers with residents in their area who need help removing snow from their driveways and walkways.

"Clearing snow can be a barrier for many people, including older adults, people with disabilities, someone with an injury, or even a parent with young children with difficulties leaving the house, said Operations Committee Chair Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais in a press release.

"The inability to remove snow can affect an individual’s ability to stay active in our community and to live at home as safely and as independently as possible. After a successful first season last winter, we aim to help to remove this barrier for Pembroke residents again this winter."

While the Snow Angels initiative is not a city program, anyone with questions about the program and how to register can contact the Operations Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1409.

Those looking to either volunteer or who require the assistance can head to snowangelscanada.ca.

Additionally, if you are being assisted by somebody in the Snow Angels program, you can nominate the volunteer where they will then be entered in a draw to win City of Pembroke-branded items.

Nominations can be made by completing the nomination form on the City's website, by phone at 613-735-6821 ext. 1500, or by email at ecdev@pembroke.ca. The city says the draw will be held at the end of March.