Snowfall causes Significant Weather Event in Renfrew County

In response to the Environment Canada alert for a snowfall warning in effect in the area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.

This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so.

This declaration comes in conjunction with Environment Canada's snowfall warning which is in effect for Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie. In those areas, Environment Canada says there will be heavy snow and reduced visibility. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 15 to 20 centimetres.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray