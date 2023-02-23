Snowfall causes Significant Weather Event in Renfrew County
In response to the Environment Canada alert for a snowfall warning in effect in the area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so.
This declaration comes in conjunction with Environment Canada's snowfall warning which is in effect for Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie. In those areas, Environment Canada says there will be heavy snow and reduced visibility. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 15 to 20 centimetres.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament raises $59,000 for local hospitalsRun by security personnel at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, the Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament has grown to the biggest adult hockey tournament in the Upper Ottawa Valley, raising funds for Pembroke Regional Hospital and the Deep River & District Hospital.
Nominations open for Front of Yonge annual business awardsRecognizing hard work and commitment to the community, Front of Yonge Township is looking for nominations for the Business and New Business of the Year awards. The deadlines for submissions are March 15th.
Lansdowne's Deputy Mayor Gordon Ohlke passes suddenlyDeputy Mayor and Councilor representing Ward 2, Gordon Ohlke passed suddenly Tuesday night. Flags will be flown at half mast at the Township's Administration Building and a book of condolences will be available at the building and all branches of the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Public Library.
Final hours of operation for Kingston's COIVD-19 Assessment CentreThe COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at the Beechgrove Complex's last day of operation will be February 24th, 2023. At its peak, the centre tested close to 1000 people a day and has provided over 250,000 PCR tests, as well as administering 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
Kingston Police warn residents of scam related to Turkey, Syria earthquakesResidents in Kingston are being warned of a new phishing scam expected following multiple earthquakes that have occurred in Turkey and Syria. Kingston Police say cybercriminals have already begun exploiting these events to try to scam individuals by playing on their emotions.
Cataraqui Conservation's Maple Madness returns for 40th anniversaryAttracting thousands of area residents and visitors to Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area, Maple Madness returns for its 40th anniversary. The festivities run every weekend in March as well as every day during the March Break.
Enterprise Renfrew County calls for business-oriented studentsStudents aged 15 to 29 have a unique opportunity to learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur through Enterprise Renfrew County's Summer Company Program. Registrations are open and only five spaces are available.
Two young people charged breaching release conditions in Madawaska Valley Tsp.A 16 and 18-year-old have been arrested and charged on multiple counts of failing to comply with release orders in the Township of Madawaska Valley. OPP report they are facing additional charges for the possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis.
OPP investigate damages to local business in Madawaska Valley Tsp.Police are asking for information from the public in an ongoing mischief investigation connected to damages made to the door of a local business on Opeongo Line, in the Township of Madawaska Valley. OPP says the incident occurred overnight on February 12th, 2023.