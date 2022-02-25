Snowfall warning in effect for Leeds and Grenville
A Snowfall Warning is in effect for the region today.
Environment Canada says it expects 15 centimetres of snowfall starting this morning.
Localized blowing snow is also expected.
Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour is also expected today.
The snow is expected to continue into this evening.
-
30 Hour Telethon for Palliative Care Services returns SaturdayA radiothon hosted by MOVE 104.9FM's Bruce Wylie takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
-
First-degree murder charge laid after death of inmate at Bath InstitutionThe Ontario Provincial Police's Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad has arrested and charged a person after the death of an inmate at Bath Institution.
-
New COVID-19 death reported in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
-
Military training in Calabogie beginning Feb. 28thCanada's National Defense and Canadian Armed Forces are advising the public of military training in Calabogie, Ont.
-
Snowfall warning in KFL&A todayPoor road conditions and continued inclement weather led to all school buses being cancelled in the area today.
-
Second-degree murder charge in death of suspect's fatherA local Kingston man faces a second-degree murder charge after the death of his father in hospital.
-
Paul Fournier named second recipient of 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement AwardThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced the late Paul Fournier as its second recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement Award.
-
283 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A reported since FridayKFL&A Public Health is reporting 283 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report on Friday.
-
Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19.