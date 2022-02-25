iHeartRadio
Snowfall warning in effect for Leeds and Grenville

A Snowfall Warning is in effect for the region today.

Environment Canada says it expects 15 centimetres of snowfall starting this morning. 

Localized blowing snow is also expected.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour is also expected today. 

The snow is expected to continue into this evening. 

