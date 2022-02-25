Snowfall warning in KFL&A today

Poor road conditions and continued inclement weather has led all school buses to be cancelled in the area today.

Schools themselves will remain open.

It comes as a Snowfall Warning is in effect for the region today.

Environment canada says it expects 15 centimetres of snowfall starting this morning.

Localized blowing snow is also expected.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour is also expected today.

The snow is expected to continue into this evening.