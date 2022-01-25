Snowmobiler charged with impairment
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a snowmobiler with impaired driving.
OPP say they responded to a collision involving a snowmobile near Moreland-Dixon Rd. in South Frontenac Township last Friday at around 11:20 p.m.
Police say an investigation found that the driver of the snowmobile had gone off the trail,
The driver was seen by paramedics and was not transported to hospital.
22-year-old Dawson Hamilton faces the following charges:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs Sec. 320.14(1)(a)
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) Sec. 320.14(1)(b)
The accused was released and is set to appear in Kingston court on February 17th.