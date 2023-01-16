Snowmobilers cautioned about increased risk posed by mild start to winter

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) partners are cautioning snowmobilers about the increased risks posed by a milder winter and reminding them of the common sense approach needed to avoid a tragic outcome to their riding season.

OPP says that the late onset of cold temperatures and lack of snow in many parts of Ontario have set a particularly dangerous stage for snowmobilers, especially those who are considering riding on frozen waterways. Close to 40 percent of OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities have occurred on frozen lakes and rivers over the past 10 years. Snowmobilers are therefore urged to avoid all frozen waterways at all times.

The majority of OFSC trails are currently unavailable and snowmobilers need to stay off all OFSC trails except those that are open. Anyone unsure can check for trail status updates on the OFSC Interactive Trail Guide when planning your ride.

With speeding, driving too fast for the conditions and alcohol/drug impairment the leading causes in snowmobile fatalities, snowmobilers are reminded that the conscious choice to include these risks in their ride, more so than the risks themselves, makes snowmobilers their own worst enemy when tragedy strikes.

With Snowmobile Safety Week kicking off across the province this weekend, make every ride a safe one so that you can enjoy the world-class snowmobiling Ontario has to offer and so drivers can get home safely to their family.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray