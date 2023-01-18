Snowmobilers gather for 48th Snowarama ride for Easter Seals Kids

Snowmobilers will hit the trails on Saturday, February 5, 2023, for the Kemptville Snowarama for Easter Seals Kids. The annual event takes place on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) groomed trails, and encourages winter enthusiasts to raise funds for children and youth with physical disabilities.

Now in its 48th year, Snowarama is offering attendees the chance to get outside alongside their community and hit the trails in support of children with physical disabilities. This year, snowmobilers from 10 communities across Ontario will take part in this family-friendly event, including Timmins, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, and Thunder Bay.

Easter Seals Kids says everyone is welcome, snowmobiler or not, to come out and enjoy this year's Kemptville Snowarama. Registration and Breakfast is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Breakfast is open to the public. The Rally begins at the North Grenville Fire Hall, 259 County Rd 44, Kemptville ends at the Snowmobile Club House, 1505 O'Neil Rd., Oxford Mills. Organizers add that all riders must have a trail permit.

"For 48 years the OFSC has enjoyed a successful partnership with Easter Seals Ontario," said Paul Murray, President, of OFSC. "Each year participants look forward to a safe, snowmobiling experience at Snowarama events across Ontario. Participants are warmed to know that funds raised help kids with physical disabilities receive essential programs and services within their communities."

"For over four decades Easter Seals has shared a deep and loyal partnership with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs," says Kevin Collins, President & CEO, of Easter Seals Ontario. "We are consistently grateful for the participation of local sponsors and riders who contribute to the success of Snowarama events across the province year after year."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray