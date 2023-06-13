Sod turning at site of state-of-the-art Brockville Public School

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) alongside local dignitaries and community partners, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Brockville public school with a sod turning, on Monday, June 12th, 2023.

The new public school will be located at 556 King Street West on a 14.3-acre parcel of land close to the Brock Trail and St. Lawrence Park. Construction started in October 2022 and is expected to be completed in time to welcome students to the school in September 2024.

The project represents a $29,797,980 million investment in education and the community from the Ministry of Education and the UCDSB. Funding and approval for this project are part of the province's capital investment program to support students with better learning spaces.

The Board explains that this new Brockville school has been part of a long-term vision for the school board to better serve the current and new families of Brockville. Adding that it will enhance the community's educational and recreational infrastructure to accommodate long-term growth and sustainability.

"This school will be a state-of-the-art building with lots of green space for students to learn and grow. It's an exciting project for not just the school board, but for the residents of Brockville too. I'm honoured to be part of it and very proud of the many people who have been working to ensure a smooth transition and startup at our new school," says UCDSB Ward 5 Trustee Michel LaBonté.

The school will be a single-story building and have the capacity for 504 students. The UCDSB expects to have approximately 440 students enrolled at the school on opening.

The new school will feature 17 regular classrooms, four kindergarten rooms, a room dedicated to delivering special education support, a resource room, a large gym and learning commons, in addition to several green initiatives including solar panels and electric car charging stations. There will also be dedicated child care and EarlyON spaces within the school.

The acquisition of this land took place in 2020 and since then, the project has moved through multiple phases, including designing the school and tendering the project.



"Today's groundbreaking is an exciting step forward for this important project and for our community," says Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "I'm proud of our government's historic investments in education across Ontario, and in particular, here in Brockville. We look forward to working alongside the Upper Canada District School Board to ensure a state-of-the-art school facility that supports young people in our community and helps them reach their full potential."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray