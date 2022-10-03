Sod turning ceremony celebrates new Maple View Lodge in Athens, Ont

A sod-turning ceremony to celebrate the construction of the new Maple View Lodge in Athens, Ontario is happening on Friday, October 7th. M.P.P., (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes), Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Honourable Paul Calandra, and M.P.P., (Markham-Stouffville), Minister of Long-Term Care and Legislative Affairs, will participate in the event. The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. at Maple View Lodge at 746 County Road 42 E.

The Maple View Lodge Redevelopment Project will see the addition of 132 new beds, totalling 192 beds. The home will be three storeys laid out in six Neighbourhood settings, each home to 32 residents. The project is anticipated to be completed by March 2025, with the first residents occupying in early summer.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray