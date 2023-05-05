The Township of South Frontenac says rainy and cool weather could not dampen the spirits of the more than 730 people who came out to get up and close with big trucks and equipment at the Touch the Truck event at the Public Services Facility in Sydenham on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023.

The popular free, family event raised $1,649.31 in cash donations towards the Southern Frontenac Community Services Grace Centre expansion campaign with 230 pounds of food collected to "stuff the truck" for the Grace Centre Food Bank.

The Township would also like to thank the South Frontenac Fire & Rescue, Public Services, Frontenac OPP, Frontenac Paramedic Services, South Frontenac Public Services and community partners who braved the rainy weather to showcase their fleets and services.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray