Solar panels stolen from business in Trenton, suspects identified, one arrested

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with theft after an incident in Quinte West.

OPP says that on May 1st, 2023 at approximately 12;30 p.m., officers responded to a business on Sidney Street in Trenton. Police say there was a report of tools and solar panels being stolen.

Police say after further investigation two suspects were identified. On May 11th, 2023 one person was arrested while the investigation is still ongoing as to the whereabouts of the second suspect.

The first person arrested was 33-year-old Claudine Holness from Trenton. They are facing the following charges:

One

- Theft under $5000

- Fail to comply with a probation order

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on May 25th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray