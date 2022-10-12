Soldiers in The Arts running special fall workshop

A special program, for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, is offering the opportunity to experience theatrical performance.

Soldiers in The Arts aims at helping those veterans who struggle with mental health disorders, most notably post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety. The program also helps veterans as they transition back to civilian life.

The special workshop, running on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion branch at 734 Montreal St.

It gives CAF veterans the chance to improve their skills in the performing arts, while simultaneously helping improve confidence, and self-awareness, as well, offers support for those transitioning back to civilian life.

Those interested in participating can register here

