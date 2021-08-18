Sound of explosion at Wellington St. leads to mischief charge

Brockville Police have charged a man with mischief after receiving multiple complaints of a sound of an explosion in the area of Wellington St.

Police say they responded to the complaints at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents reported seeing clouds of smoke in the area.

When officers arrived, an investigation found that a 27-year-old man was intoxicated and had been in possession of a simulator ground burst used in military training.

Police say the man set the item off causing the explosion sound.

The man was arrested on a mischief offence.

He was released once sober with a future court date.