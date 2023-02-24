Soup Fest returns to Downtown Pembroke for third year

The Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) says they are thrilled to be hosting the third annual Downtown Soup Fest, taking place from Saturday, March 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Farmers' Market, this year it will be running as a one-day event as opposed to previous years when it ran over a 10 day period.

"The change in format was brought on by the feedback we got from past attendees and some of the restaurants was that they would prefer a one-day event," says Pembroke Business Improvement Area Executive Director, Bethea Summers. "We are also pleased to have Priceless Maintenance come on as an event partner, without their support in plowing the Farmer's Market lot this event would not be possible."

Attendees will be able to taste soup from 11 different businesses and vote on their favourites. The restaurant with the most votes will be the recipient of the Golden Ladle Trophy. Tickets are on sale now for $10.00 +hst&fees each ticket will get you a passport to try all 11 soups, tickets are limited and must be purchased before the event, they can be purchased at www.downtownpembroke.ca

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Robbie Dean Centre, there will be coffee, pop, and water available for purchase as well. Live music will also be played courtesy of Christian Whelan, and décor provided by The Party Shop.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray