Soup Fest returns to Downtown Pembroke for third year
The Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) says they are thrilled to be hosting the third annual Downtown Soup Fest, taking place from Saturday, March 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Farmers' Market, this year it will be running as a one-day event as opposed to previous years when it ran over a 10 day period.
"The change in format was brought on by the feedback we got from past attendees and some of the restaurants was that they would prefer a one-day event," says Pembroke Business Improvement Area Executive Director, Bethea Summers. "We are also pleased to have Priceless Maintenance come on as an event partner, without their support in plowing the Farmer's Market lot this event would not be possible."
Attendees will be able to taste soup from 11 different businesses and vote on their favourites. The restaurant with the most votes will be the recipient of the Golden Ladle Trophy. Tickets are on sale now for $10.00 +hst&fees each ticket will get you a passport to try all 11 soups, tickets are limited and must be purchased before the event, they can be purchased at www.downtownpembroke.ca
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Robbie Dean Centre, there will be coffee, pop, and water available for purchase as well. Live music will also be played courtesy of Christian Whelan, and décor provided by The Party Shop.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Council approves 2023 budget for County of RenfrewFollowing an annual budget workshop, the County of Renfrew Council has approved a budget for 2023. The 2023 approved County levy will increase by 2.5%, excluding new assessment growth translating into a residential property tax impact of $9.88 increase per $100,000 of assessed value.
Smiths Falls man wanted for violent offences arrested by OPPA repeat offender, wanted for several charges of violent crimes has been arrested following a search by Ontario Provincial Police in Smiths Falls. The 30-year-old accused faces many charges including uttering threats to cause bodily harm, theft, and two counts of assault.
Health Unit gives tips to reduce spread of NorovirusThe Health Unit says they have investigated several outbreaks in daycare centres and retirements homes where Norovirus was identified or suspected. Due to this increase, they are offering tips for the prevention of the spread and information on how people get infected.
Woman charged smashing through store window with fire extinguisherA 28-year-old woman has been arrested after using a fire extinguisher to break through the window of a store in the east end of Gananoque. The woman sustained a serious injuries breaking into the window before chasing staff and customers with the fire extinguisher.
18-year-old charged with 11 offences after fleeing OPP in stolen vehicleOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old from Windsor, Ontario after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop on Highway 401. The driver was in a reportedly stolen vehicle, which he then crashed in Loyalist Township, resulting in his arrest.
South Frontenac Twp. celebrates reopening of expanded Storrington CentreThe newly expanded Storrington Centre at 3910 Battersea Road in Sunbury reopened, with new features such as outdoor patio space and double doors that open up for indoor and outdoor use.
Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament raises $59,000 for local hospitalsRun by security personnel at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, the Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament has grown to the biggest adult hockey tournament in the Upper Ottawa Valley, raising funds for Pembroke Regional Hospital and the Deep River & District Hospital.
Snowfall causes Significant Weather Event in Renfrew CountyDue to snowfall warnings in Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 15 to 20 centimetres into the afternoon of Thursday, February 23rd.
Nominations open for Front of Yonge annual business awardsRecognizing hard work and commitment to the community, Front of Yonge Township is looking for nominations for the Business and New Business of the Year awards. The deadlines for submissions are March 15th.