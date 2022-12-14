"Soup Off" raising funds for charity at Petawawa Civic Centre
The second annual "Soup Off" is taking place at The Petawawa Civic Centre this Sunday, December 18th, 2022. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the upstairs banquet hall, encouraging soup lovers and community members to join in for an afternoon of fundraising and soup.
Participants entered into the soup competition in groups of one or two. Soup tasters can pay $20.00 and enjoy each soup in the competition, then vote on which is their favourite. The 3rd place soup will be awarded 4 tickets to the Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabers on January 1st, 2nd place wins free pizza for a year from Milanos Pizza in Petawawa, and the best-voted soup of the day wins a private box with 12 tickets and 2 parking passes for the Thomas Rhett concert on February 25th.
All funds raised during the event are going towards Big Brothers Big Sisters in Petawawa. Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Liam Poirier at 613-717-6944 or poirier.realestate@gmail.com. Last-minute tickets can also be bought at the door.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
