South Frontenac announces line-up for Music in the Park summer concerts

The Township of South Frontenac says it is pleased to announce its summer line-up for its Music in the Park initiative, taking place during the summer months this year.

For the second year in a row, local residents and visitors can listen to live music at various picturesque waterfront locations. The shows run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday each of the summer months.

The line-up of shows is as follows:

- June 24th, 2023: McMullen Park Beach, Verona, featuring Mellow Lily

- July 29th, 2023: Gilmour Point Park, Battersea, featuring Dewy Roadkill

- August 19th, 2023: The Point Park, Sydenham, featuring Tyler Brett Forkes

Organizers say the Music in the Park series provides local musicians with the opportunity to showcase their talents and members of the community the chance to listen to live music while enjoying the area's beautiful beaches and parks. The series is free thanks to support from local sponsors Ryan Rose Realty, SFRC, and Verona Community Association.

More information is available on the South Frontenac Township website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray