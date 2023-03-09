iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

South Frontenac Council approved budget for 2023


South Frontenac Township logo

South Frontenac Council has approved the 2023 budget of $37.4 million. The budget represents a 2.62 percent tax increase or $43.91 a year for the average taxpayer for the Township portion (based on an average assessment of $278,387).

"In a year where we are seeing high inflation and cost pressures in every aspect of our operations, we believe we have found the right balance that taxpayers wanted of a reasonable increase to ensure we can maintain services and continue to invest in our community to grow," says Mayor Ron Vandewal.

78% of residents who responded to a survey about the budget last fall indicated they'd prefer a reasonable increase in property taxes to maintain or enhance services.

The following are some of the budget highlights:

- Total operating budget of $25,428,671 and capital budget of $11,978,750
- Assessment growth of 1.45%
- $8.37 million for roads projects in 2023
- $575,000 to purchase a new tanker for South Frontenac Fire and Rescue
- $120,000 to resurface Glendower courts and $124,000 for new playground equipment in Harrowsmith and Inverary
- $100,000 towards climate change strategy and initiatives
- $120,000 towards Highway 38 preliminary design (Kingston Rd to Murton Rd)
- Strategic Plan update for the Township
- Townhall expansion design

"The Township is in a very strong financial position and we are focused on the priorities that matter most to our residents," says Mayor Vandewal. "This budget will allow us to continue to grow to be a progressive rural leader."

The final budget documents will be posted on engagefrontenac.ca and the Township website. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

  • 2023 Tourism Awards (1)

    Ottawa Valley Tourism Award nominations open with new additions

    Nominations are open for the 2023 Tourism Awards in the Ottawa Valley. This year the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association added three new categories which are also open for nominations. Winners will be announced at the OVTA's Annual General Meeting on April 25th.
  • opp

    Pembroke Ont, resident charged with assault and weapons offences

    A 31-year-old Pembroke resident is facing assault and weapons-related charges after OPP officers responded to an incident on Pembroke Street East. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics.
  • Wendy Banks IWD Lifetime Achievement Award

    Lifetime Achievement Award presented at International Women's Day event

    Owner of Wendy’s Country Market and Furnace Falls Farm, Wendy Bank, was awarded this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award through the Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre during their annual International Women's Day event.
  • Apple AirTags are allegedly being used by thieves in York Region to steal high-end vehicles in the area. (York Regional Police)

    Apple AirTags used to steal vehicles found in Cornwall, Ont

    OPP report two Apple AirTags were found on vehicles within a 24-hour period. OPP explains that thieves can place an AirTag in hidden areas of a vehicle when it is parked in a public space, later tracking the vehicle to the owner's home and stealing it from their driveway.
  • CKTB - Doctor - Lady - Healthcare

    KHSC named one of Canada's top 40 hospitals

    In rankings released by the American publication Newsweek, Kingston Health Science Centre placed in the top 40 hospitals in Canada. The rankings measured patient care provided in more than 1,000 hospitals across 27 countries.
  • OPP

    Two young motorists charged driving impaired on same day

    A 21 and 17-year-old are facing impaired charges after being involved in separate incidents on March 4th, 2023. The 21-year-old was charged at a RIDE check in Westmeath, while the 17-year-old was charged after crashing into a ditch in the Town of Petawawa.
  • huntIMG_20230301_113811

    OPP ask for help identifying break-in suspects at hunting camp

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help to identify the suspects involved in a break and enter which occurred at a hunting camp between Moxley Lake and Lowrie Lake in the municipality of Highlands East. OPP says the break and enter happened on February 27th, 2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m.
  • 45PPFC-5

    Applications open for annual community foundation grant

    Eligible community charitable organizations can apply for one of two available grants with up to $10,000 of total funding available. Applications must be submitted to Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation by March 31st, 2023.
  • Brockville Police

    Local man dead after collapsing in downtown Brockville

    A local man in his mid-sixties was pronounced dead at the Brockville General after Brockville Police say he collapsed near King Street West in front of Finnegan's Tavern. Police say the death has been deemed not suspicious.
12