South Frontenac Council approved budget for 2023

South Frontenac Council has approved the 2023 budget of $37.4 million. The budget represents a 2.62 percent tax increase or $43.91 a year for the average taxpayer for the Township portion (based on an average assessment of $278,387).

"In a year where we are seeing high inflation and cost pressures in every aspect of our operations, we believe we have found the right balance that taxpayers wanted of a reasonable increase to ensure we can maintain services and continue to invest in our community to grow," says Mayor Ron Vandewal.

78% of residents who responded to a survey about the budget last fall indicated they'd prefer a reasonable increase in property taxes to maintain or enhance services.

The following are some of the budget highlights:

- Total operating budget of $25,428,671 and capital budget of $11,978,750

- Assessment growth of 1.45%

- $8.37 million for roads projects in 2023

- $575,000 to purchase a new tanker for South Frontenac Fire and Rescue

- $120,000 to resurface Glendower courts and $124,000 for new playground equipment in Harrowsmith and Inverary

- $100,000 towards climate change strategy and initiatives

- $120,000 towards Highway 38 preliminary design (Kingston Rd to Murton Rd)

- Strategic Plan update for the Township

- Townhall expansion design

"The Township is in a very strong financial position and we are focused on the priorities that matter most to our residents," says Mayor Vandewal. "This budget will allow us to continue to grow to be a progressive rural leader."

The final budget documents will be posted on engagefrontenac.ca and the Township website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray