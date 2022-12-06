South Frontenac Food Drive massive Success

The South Frontenac November food drive was a massive success, as total food donations surpass 380lbs.

The food drive ran throughout the month of November, with staff and residents in South Frontenac Township donating in masses.

"We had some employees and residents bring in/drop off entire cases of food, so we were overwhelmed by their generosity". said Laurie Swinton in a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA. "There are still much food drives happening in the region and more items are needed to help stock the shelves of local area food banks for the winter months".

Donations needed throughout the year include cereals, canned fruits, apple sauce, chunky soups, and stews.

"These donations will help hundreds of local area families," said Swinton.

The food is distributed by South Frontenac Community Services through their food bank at the Grace Centre in Sydenham.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.