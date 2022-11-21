South Frontenac has a new director of development services

Brad Wright will be joining the Township on Nov. 28, 2022

"Brad is a strategic, visionary leader who has been proactive on key issues such as affordable housing, managing legislative changes, climate change, watershed management and sustainable agriculture. His experience in the municipal environment and focus on customer service, collaboration, and continuous improvement makes him a great fit for South Frontenac," says Chief Administrative Officer Louise Fragnito

Wright has 17 years of experience working in various fields. One of the significant projects Wright will lead is the Official Plan update. A key strategic document, the Official Plan directs growth and development in the Township and is a guidepost for planning for the growth and needs of the community.

A presentation of the draft Official Plan was provided to Council in June 2022 and distributed for third-party review. Public consultation and further next steps will take place in early 2023

As a member of the senior leadership team, Wright will also implement the Township's strategic plan which places a focus on regional leadership, growth, environmental sustainability, organizational capacity-building, and community vibrancy.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink