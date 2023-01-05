South Frontenac hosts first ever 'Snow Social' community event

South Frontenac will be hosting its first-ever Snow Social community event on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Point Park and throughout the village of Sydenham. Admission is free with live music, a vendor village, and many outdoor and indoor activities planned for all ages.

The event is a result of community collaboration with several local businesses sponsoring the event, and many clubs and agencies teaming up to provide lots of great programming. The Point Park will be a key hub of activity for family and friends to gather with food, live music under the tent, kids' games, snowshoe trials, kick sledding and snow tubing on 'the big hill'.

The Sydenham Lake ice is expected to be busy all day, ice conditions permitting, with public ice skating, Frontenac Fury and Flyers hockey exhibition games, a learn-to-skate clinic and special demonstrations and trials hosted by the South Frontenac Stocksport Club.

"South Frontenac is a winter paradise and playground, so what better way to celebrate the beauty of our region and the season, than to come together as a community for our first-ever Snow Social event," says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "We hope families from across the region will join us to enjoy outdoor winter activities and fun."

Throughout the village, families can shop locally or at the vendors market hosted at The Grace Centre, enjoy a special menu and live music at Lenny's Deli, or storytime and face painting at the library.

The event will also offer unique programming such as guided walks hosted by members of the Frontenac Arch Biosphere on the Cataraqui Trail, a guided bird walk through the village hosted by the Kingston Field Naturalists, and Indigenous teachings around the fire with Greg Loft at the baseball field.

Warming stations with public washrooms will be available, A horse-drawn wagon ride and shuttle bus will also be available to get around the village. There will be free parking at Sydenham High School and Loughborough Public School, as well as limited parking at The Point Park and Sydenham Library. Visitors are asked not to park on the street for safety and to allow enough room for the wagon rides and shuttle bus.

Families are encouraged to dress like well-prepared Canadians for all weather conditions. For the full event itinerary and list of sponsors, please visit www.southfrontenac.net/snowsocial. Organizers also say that volunteers are needed and always welcome. If someone wants to get involved, they can email Amanda Pantrey at recsupport@southfrontenac.net.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray