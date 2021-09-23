South Frontenac OPP investigating arson and break and enter at family cabin site

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a case of arson and break and enter to a family cabin site.

South Frontenac OPP say between September 13th and 19th on Buck Bay Rd in South Frontenac, a cabin burnt to the ground and several buildings were broken into.

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV), trailer, generator, and firearms were among some of the items stolen.

An investigation commenced on September 20th with South Frontenac OPP, the OPP's Crime Unit, and OPP's Forensic Identification Services.

Ontario's Fire Marshall is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.