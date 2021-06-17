South Frontenac OPP investigating fatal collision on Highway 15

South Frontenac OPP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 15 near Woodburn Rd in the City of Kingston.

Police say they responded to the two vehicle collision just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

An initial investigation from OPP found a south-bound pick-up truck SUV entered the Northbound lane and struck a cube van.

The driver of the pick-up trick was transported to local hospital where they later died from their injuries. The driver of the cube van was uninjured.

Names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

South Frontenac OPP are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.