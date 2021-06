OPP in South Frontenac Township are investigating a structure fire in the area.

Police say they were called to the blaze shortly after 9 p.m on Tuesday.

They say the blaze was at a general store/apartment building on Battersea Rd. in Battersea. The residential side of the building was on fire.

No injuries are being reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.