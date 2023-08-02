South Frontenac residents weigh in on Township's new strategic plan

Starting August 1st, 2023 until August 31st, members of the community are invited to take a short survey on South Frontenac Township's new strategic plan to share what matters most to them.

The Township explains that a strategic plan is a key document that sets a common vision, mission, set of values and priorities to align Council, staff, community groups and residents. Acting as a living document that charts the path forward to deliver what is most important to the community, the plan also sets the context for the Township's budgets, master plans, projects, services, and resources.

Residents can learn more and take the survey between August 1st and 31st using the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SF_CommunitySurvey and learn more and share their ideas at engagefrontenac.ca/strategic-plan.

"Our Township is rapidly growing and changing. This plan will be our guide for all decisions and actions we take for the next four or five years," says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "Public input is critical. We want to hear from all members of our community, whether you are a full-time resident, seasonal property owner, business owner or a regular visitor to our area so I invite everyone to take the survey and share their thoughts."

The draft Strategic Plan will be reviewed by Council and finalized this fall.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray