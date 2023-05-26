South Frontenac Twp. celebrates 25th years of history

It's been 25 years since the four former townships of Bedford, Loughborough, Portland and Storrington amalgamated to form South Frontenac Township. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the Township has launched a new page on its public engagement site highlighting some of the milestones of the past 25 years and inviting residents to share memories and their vision for the future, engagefrontenac.ca/25-years.

The message, '25 Years, Stronger Together" was chosen to reflect the strong sense of community and growth achieved together as one township.

"Our strength in South Frontenac has always been our community," says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "While we've seen new businesses and young families come into our region, what hasn't changed is a strong sense of community and willingness to work together to make South Frontenac a great place to work, live and grow."

The Township says some of the highlights of the past 25 years have been infrastructure investments, including the opening of two new fire stations, Gilmour Point Pavilion, the Sydenham Water Treatment Plant, the Storrington Centre expansion, upgrades to courts and the Frontenac Community Arena, as well as continued investments in roads and facilities.

There has also been strong support for recreation and events programming like summer day camp programs, Family Day, Canada Day, Music in the Park and the introduction of new events like Snow Social and the Summer Kickoff Music Festival happening in Harrowsmith this Saturday, May 27th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"The accomplishments and growth we've seen over the past 25 years reflects we are stronger together as one municipality. I know I may be a bit biased, but living here all my life I absolutely believe this is one of the best places to live," says Mayor Vandewal.

South Frontenac Museum has curated a special exhibit on the story of how the four former Townships came together in 1998. The pop-up exhibit will be on display at events such as Canada Day, the Verona Lions Garlic Farmer's Market, Battersea Pumpkinfest and at the museum between events.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray