South Frontenac Twp. celebrates reopening of expanded Storrington Centre

South Frontenac Council, staff, dignitaries and community members gathered at the newly expanded Storrington Centre at 3910 Battersea Road in Sunbury on Thursday to celebrate the Centre's expansion and reopening. The Centre is one of the largest and most used halls in the Township, located near the growing villages of Sunbury, Inverary and Battersea.

The expansion has increased the size of the Centre by more than a third, to 4,300 square feet of meeting space with new features such as outdoor patio space and double doors that open up for indoor and outdoor use. Also, new energy-efficient LED lighting and heating/cooling equipment were installed.

"The Storrington Centre is an important community hub and gathering place," said Mayor Ron Vandewal at the reopening. "This expansion is just one of many projects in South Frontenac that will enhance access to programs, services and events to continue to make South Frontenac a vibrant, progressive and growing rural leader."

The Centre is used by a variety of community groups and residents of all ages, from EarlyON programs where parents can meet and kids can play in a safe, indoor place to seniors' groups and wellness programs, Open Mic groups and social groups.

The Township received a Government of Canada investment of $432,309 for the project from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The fund was launched to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the pandemic, assist with community vitality, support social and economic cohesion and help reanimate communities.

"Community centres and meeting spaces are important for rural municipalities in southern Ontario. Enhancing halls, like the Storrington Centre, offers space for people to learn, grow and work together for the betterment of their towns," said the Honorable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario. "This investment will connect the residents of South Frontenac, enhance the visitor experience and lead to community growth."

The renovation was designed by Kingston architect Mikaela Hughes and the work was completed by Jeffrey G. Wallans Construction Ltd. at an estimated cost of $563,079.

The Centre will host the South Frontenac Recreation and Leisure Fair on Saturday, March 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. where local sports, and community groups can showcase activities and recreational opportunities in the Township.

"We are grateful for the funding provided by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario for this capital project," said Mayor Ron Vandewal at the reopening. "This expansion will ensure the community has a safe and accessible space to gather, celebrate, learn, play, and grow for years to come."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray