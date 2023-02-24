iHeartRadio
-10°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

South Frontenac Twp. celebrates reopening of expanded Storrington Centre


213213south front

South Frontenac Council, staff, dignitaries and community members gathered at the newly expanded Storrington Centre at 3910 Battersea Road in Sunbury on Thursday to celebrate the Centre's expansion and reopening. The Centre is one of the largest and most used halls in the Township, located near the growing villages of Sunbury, Inverary and Battersea. 

The expansion has increased the size of the Centre by more than a third, to 4,300 square feet of meeting space with new features such as outdoor patio space and double doors that open up for indoor and outdoor use. Also, new energy-efficient LED lighting and heating/cooling equipment were installed.

"The Storrington Centre is an important community hub and gathering place," said Mayor Ron Vandewal at the reopening. "This expansion is just one of many projects in South Frontenac that will enhance access to programs, services and events to continue to make South Frontenac a vibrant, progressive and growing rural leader."

The Centre is used by a variety of community groups and residents of all ages, from EarlyON programs where parents can meet and kids can play in a safe, indoor place to seniors' groups and wellness programs, Open Mic groups and social groups.

The Township received a Government of Canada investment of $432,309 for the project from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The fund was launched to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the pandemic, assist with community vitality, support social and economic cohesion and help reanimate communities.

"Community centres and meeting spaces are important for rural municipalities in southern Ontario. Enhancing halls, like the Storrington Centre, offers space for people to learn, grow and work together for the betterment of their towns," said the Honorable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario. "This investment will connect the residents of South Frontenac, enhance the visitor experience and lead to community growth." 

The renovation was designed by Kingston architect Mikaela Hughes and the work was completed by Jeffrey G. Wallans Construction Ltd. at an estimated cost of $563,079. 

The Centre will host the South Frontenac Recreation and Leisure Fair on Saturday, March 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. where local sports, and community groups can showcase activities and recreational opportunities in the Township.

"We are grateful for the funding provided by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario for this capital project," said Mayor Ron Vandewal at the reopening. "This expansion will ensure the community has a safe and accessible space to gather, celebrate, learn, play, and grow for years to come."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

  • County of Renfrew Sign

    Council approves 2023 budget for County of Renfrew

    Following an annual budget workshop, the County of Renfrew Council has approved a budget for 2023. The 2023 approved County levy will increase by 2.5%, excluding new assessment growth translating into a residential property tax impact of $9.88 increase per $100,000 of assessed value.
  • soup

    Soup Fest returns to Downtown Pembroke for third year

    Saturday, March 4th at the Pembroke Farmers' Market, attendees will get a chance to taste soup from 11 restaurants and crown the winner of the Golden Ladle Trophy in the third annual Soup Fest.
  • OPP

    Smiths Falls man wanted for violent offences arrested by OPP

    A repeat offender, wanted for several charges of violent crimes has been arrested following a search by Ontario Provincial Police in Smiths Falls. The 30-year-old accused faces many charges including uttering threats to cause bodily harm, theft, and two counts of assault.
  • Health Unit

    Health Unit gives tips to reduce spread of Norovirus

    The Health Unit says they have investigated several outbreaks in daycare centres and retirements homes where Norovirus was identified or suspected. Due to this increase, they are offering tips for the prevention of the spread and information on how people get infected.
  • fireExtinguisher

    Woman charged smashing through store window with fire extinguisher

    A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after using a fire extinguisher to break through the window of a store in the east end of Gananoque. The woman sustained a serious injuries breaking into the window before chasing staff and customers with the fire extinguisher.
  • OPP

    18-year-old charged with 11 offences after fleeing OPP in stolen vehicle

    Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old from Windsor, Ontario after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop on Highway 401. The driver was in a reportedly stolen vehicle, which he then crashed in Loyalist Township, resulting in his arrest.
  • Black Bears Presentation

    Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament raises $59,000 for local hospitals

    Run by security personnel at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, the Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament has grown to the biggest adult hockey tournament in the Upper Ottawa Valley, raising funds for Pembroke Regional Hospital and the Deep River & District Hospital.
  • Snow

    Snowfall causes Significant Weather Event in Renfrew County

    Due to snowfall warnings in Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 15 to 20 centimetres into the afternoon of Thursday, February 23rd.
  • (Front of Younge Township)

    Nominations open for Front of Yonge annual business awards

    Recognizing hard work and commitment to the community, Front of Yonge Township is looking for nominations for the Business and New Business of the Year awards. The deadlines for submissions are March 15th.
12