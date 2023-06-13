South Frontenac Twp. seeks public input building action plan for Council

South Frontenac Township is currently seeking public input on recreation program and facility fees and how best to allocate services and facilities so it is fair and equitable across the Township.

In addition to reviewing the Township's current policies and procedures, they say they are looking at the practices and fees of neighbouring municipalities and seeking input from user groups and the public.

In a release, the Township says the goal of the project is to make recommendations and an action plan to present to Council that ensures that all recreational service delivery is efficient, equitable, sustainable, and transparent across all Township recreation services and facilities.

"Our recreation services and facilities are a key stream of our Public Services team", says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "Every year we enhance our recreational offerings and improve our facilities, and as a result, we're finding our facilities are in more demand than ever before. This study is an important step in the responsible growth of recreation in South Frontenac. It will ensure that everyone has an opportunity to access these services in our community."

The Township says they will also be implementing new software for recreation programs and facility bookings to improve customer service and streamline the booking process.

Members of the public are invited to learn more about the project and have their say by visiting www.engagefrontenac.ca/recreation-fee-and-facility-study by July 4th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray