South Frontenac welcomes new Director of Public Services

With over 15 years of experience, nine of which were spent in the municipal sector, Kyle Bolton, brings a variety of relevant skills to his new role. Bolton has held several key leadership positions with the City of Kingston that have allowed him to develop strong skills in relation to road maintenance and construction, capital project management, civil engineering, transportation planning, and direct experience overseeing public works operations.

In addition to that, Bolton also spent a number of years leading road construction projects in the private sector, providing a great balance of technical expertise and leadership experience.

“With the budget season around the corner and the election this fall, the new Council will be looking to review and update the Township’s Strategic Plan,” said Mayor Ron Vandewal. “Mr. Bolton’s public service will be a huge asset when setting strategic goals and identifying action items for the next four years,” explained Vandewal. “I have no doubt that Mr. Bolton will help further South Frontenac’s strategic objectives and assist in setting exemplary service and infrastructure standards that will allow our community to flourish for years to come.”

Bolton holds a diploma in Civil Engineering Technology from St. Lawrence College, is a Certified Engineering Technologist (CET), and has significant training in the areas of road construction, maintenance, municipal legislation, and legal responsibilities.

Bolton has a tenacity for streamlining operating procedures and finding innovative ways to incorporate climate change mitigation considerations, Kyle's leadership style focuses on strengthening core services and building strong relationships with the council, staff, and the public.

Bolton's responsibilities will include the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the financial, technical, and operational elements of the Public Services Department which encompassess roads, infrastructure, engineering, waste management, recreation, and facilities. Bolton will also play a pivotal role in the Township's strategic plan.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle join our team at such an exciting time,” said Louise Fragnito, Chief Administrative Officer for the Township. “His background in operations, aptitude for making positive change, and experience overseeing projects is the exact type of expertise we need right now as we continue to experience growth pressures across the Township,” explained Fragnito. “I know Mr. Bolton’s commitment to building strong relationships will be welcomed by our staff, and that his contributions to this community will be significant – we are fortunate to have him on the team.”