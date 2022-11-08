South Glengarry man arrested and charged after neighbour dispute
Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry have charged a South Glengarry man with several offences after investigating a neighbour dispute.
The incident took place on October 28th, 2022, when officers responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. The call requesting officers was regarding a dispute taking place on 2nd Line Road in South Glengarry. The following investigation led to the arrest of the man involved.
62-year-old, Gyorgy Telbisz from South Glengarry was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Assault
- Unlawfully in a Dwelling House
- Adult Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 3, 2022. He was held in custody for another bail hearing and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 10, 2022.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
