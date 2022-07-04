South Nation Conservation breaks tree planting record

The South Nation Conservation team breaks a second-consecutive tree planting record, beating last year's record by a few hundred trees.

Over 230,000 trees will go into the ground in 2022.

The previous record dates to 1993, when 193,000 trees were planted by the Conservation Authority, with the annual amount reaching nearly 150,000 on average.

Fundraising and partnerships with member municipalities allowed SNC to distribute free seedlings to residents throughout eastern Ontario as well.

Trees will be planted on public properties, along county roads, in the Larose Forest, and of course, in the conservation area. SNC is a not-for-profit and community-based environmental agency that relies on donations and self-generated revenue to protect and enhance the local environment across its 4,441 square-kilometer jurisdictions.