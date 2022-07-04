South Nation Conservation breaks tree planting record
The South Nation Conservation team breaks a second-consecutive tree planting record, beating last year's record by a few hundred trees.
Over 230,000 trees will go into the ground in 2022.
The previous record dates to 1993, when 193,000 trees were planted by the Conservation Authority, with the annual amount reaching nearly 150,000 on average.
Fundraising and partnerships with member municipalities allowed SNC to distribute free seedlings to residents throughout eastern Ontario as well.
Trees will be planted on public properties, along county roads, in the Larose Forest, and of course, in the conservation area. SNC is a not-for-profit and community-based environmental agency that relies on donations and self-generated revenue to protect and enhance the local environment across its 4,441 square-kilometer jurisdictions.
UOV OPP Wrap up Canada Day safety campaignThe Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police completed this year's Canada Day Week traffic safety campaign, which took place from June 27 to July 4, 2022.
Hawkesbury OPP introduces "Positive Ticketing Program"The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is introducing a positive ticketing program, intended to recognize youth for the good behaviours they display.
5 arrested after warrant issued in Picton, ONThe Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged five individuals after the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Picton, ON.
National Air Force Museum unveils new exhibitThe National Air Force Museum of Canada unveiled their newest exhibit in partnership with the Canadian Military Police Association this past Wednesday in Trenton, ON.
Change of Command Ceremony at Garrison PetawawaOn June 30th, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group held a Change of Command and Change of Appointment parade at Garrison Petawawa.
High Emergency Department wait times at PRHThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is asking the community for patience and understanding as they experience higher than normal wait times at local emergency departments.
Catch the Ace week #9 winner announcedThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is announcing their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle - week #9 winner for the Catch the Ace fundraiser.
Craig Kelley appointed CAOThe Renfrew County Council has appointed Craig Kelley to the position of chief administrative clerk, replacing current CAO Paul Moreau.
Vehicle theft leads to arrestA 38-year-old man from Quinte west has been charged multiple times after a stolen vehicle was stolen from a business in Trenton.