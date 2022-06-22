SPCA's mobile spay and neuter clinic rolls into Renfrew County

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s 38-foot SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services unit is in Renfrew County this week to host a spay/neuter clinic for cats from underserved pet families.

The SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services unit is providing spay and neuter surgeries from June 22 to 24th at Pembroke Legion Branch 72, located at 202 Pembroke St. East. The mobile clinic event is made possible thanks to the generosity of Pet Valu Pembroke, Pet Valu Petatawawa, USWW Local 1568 & 4096, and Valley Fairy Tails, who are all sponsoring the event.

“We are thrilled to welcome the SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services unit back to Renfrew County to assist the community with its ongoing animal wellness efforts,” says Amanda Eckersley, Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. “We are grateful to our sponsors for making this clinic possible, and to the pet families who have registered their cats for this important service, which helps reduce pet overpopulation.”

Thanks to Pet Valu's "Companions for Change" grant of $175,000, the Ontario SPCA launched its mobile animal wellness unit in 2019, delivering wellness examinations and spay and neuter services to underserved communities.

With the help of generous donations from devoted pet lovers across the country, Pet Valu's Companions for Change grants have helped animal rescues and charities across Canada achieve larger capital projects.

In addition to the grants, Pet Valu hosts June Pet Appreciation Month and October events, which sees all stores raising funds, collecting product donations, and hosting national adoption weekends to support hundreds of local community rescues.

To learn more about SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services, or to make a donation to help stock the unit with medical supplies and cover operating costs, visit ontariospca.ca/mobileservices