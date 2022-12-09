Spearhead's 'Queen of Wheat' wins Beer of the Year
The kingston-based craft beer company, Spearhead Brewing has won Beer of the Year with their 'Queen of Wheat' at the 2022 Canadian Brewers Choice Awards.
A panel of industry experts judged the aroma, taste, marketing, and appearance of the Queen of Wheat. "Queen of Wheat was created in celebration of diversity, inclusion, and love," said Josh Hayter, president of Spearhead Brewing Company." and "at the Brewers Choice Awards last night we did feel the love!" "I am so proud of our team, it is a well-deserved award for a beer that supports a great cause."
Spearhead teamed up with activist and drag performer Rowena Whey, and the Canadian Tire Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, to offer a portion of the proceeds to support CCGSD's education efforts.
The beer is a classic Belgian-style white beer brewed with hints of peach and generous amounts of soft Canadian wheat. The noble hops and wheat yeast give a zesty, citrusy fruitiness with floral and spicy aromatics.
Queen of Wheat is available at select LCBO locations.
