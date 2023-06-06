Special air quality statement for KFL&A area

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington areas. High levels of air pollution are expected possibly through the day Tuesday due to the forest fires in Quebec. Air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances and can vary from hour to hour due to the wildfire smoke.

KFL&A Public Health says wildfire smoke can be harmful to people's health even at low concentrations, however, everyone responds differently. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

People are advised to stop or reduce activity levels if breathing becomes uncomfortable. Public Health says to drink water to help the body cope with the smoke. Keep doors and windows closed if the temperature in the home is comfortable.

People with lung ailments, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Mild and common symptoms of smoke exposure include:

- Sore and watery eyes

- Runny nose and sinus irritation

- Scratchy throat and mild coughing

- Headache

Severe symptoms of smoke exposure include:

- Shortness of breath

- Wheezing (including asthma attacks)

- Severe cough

- Dizziness

- Chest pains

- Heart palpitations

Those concerned are asked to contact their healthcare provider if they develop severe symptoms.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray