Special air quality statement for Kingston and surrounding area
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Kingston, Odessa, Frontenac Islands, and Napanee. KFL&A Public Health says there is a possibility of deteriorating air quality due to hot and sunny conditions which can cause increasing high levels of air in the above regions.
KFL&A Public Health recommends that if someone is experiencing symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation or shortness of breath to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activity until Environment Canada lifts the special air quality statement.
During special air quality statements, everyone is at risk however, the health risks are highest for the following groups of people:
- People with heart or breathing problems.
- Children and seniors.
- People with diabetes.
Public Health asks residents to please follow a healthcare provider's usual advice about exercising and managing any specific medical condition.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Details on this air quality statement are available on Environment Canada's website. Additional information on air quality is available on the Government of Canada's website.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
