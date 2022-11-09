Special Olympics Ontario joins the LETR at Kingston Frontenacs home game

The Kingston Frontenacs, Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Ontario, and Special Olympics Kingston are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of individuals with an intellectual disability during an upcoming Kingston Frontenacs home game.

The Kingston Frontenacs game on November 9, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at the Leon's Centre will feature an LETR/Special Olympics Ontario run kiosk so fans can learn more about Special Olympics Ontario and public address announcements about Special Olympics Ontario.

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Ontario Hockey League, the Kingston Frontenacs and LETR/Special Olympics Ontario to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

Organizers are also encouraging fans to join in on game night by using the hashtag #BeAFanSOO on social media.

Tickets for the game are still available, starting from $15. For ticket information, contact the Kingston Frontenacs or visit: https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/

Read more about Special Olympics Ontario at: http://www.specialolympicsontario.com/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray