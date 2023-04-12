iHeartRadio
Spike belt used to recover stolen vehicle in Bonnechere Valley, Ont.


Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has arrested and charged a Montreal resident after locating a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. 

OPP says that on April 3rd, 2023 just before 8:00 a.m. police received information that a stolen vehicle was travelling on Highway 41 near Highway 132 in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police say they located the vehicle a short time later and used a spike belt to stop the driver. As a result of the police investigation, 48-year-old Ismail Khabile from Montreal was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Breach of probation order (two counts)

OPP says that the accused attended a bail hearing and remains in custody. The vehicle was also towed pending an investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12