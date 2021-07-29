Spike in fatal overdoses in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is noting a recent spike in fatal overdoses in the region.

So far, the health unit notes that they have received more overdose reports in the first six months of 2021 than they had received all of 2020.

Fatal overdoses are currently at 11. There was 14 in all of 2020.

Sgt. Tom Fournier with Brockville Police tells CTV Morning Live in Ottawa, they believe the uptick is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGL District Health says anyone who witnesses or suspects an overdose should call 9-1-1.